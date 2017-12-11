Wilson Emergency Management Agency tests sirens for system upgrade

According to WEMA director Joey Cooper, it was to test the sirens so they could be upgraded from analog to digital.

“WEMA has an older system that has not been updated in a number of years,” said Cooper. “The current system is a one-way analog system, and upon activation, there is no way on knowing if they were actually activated without actually hearing it.”

The Wilson County Commission voted on and passed funding for the upgrade to the digital system in June. The new system will allow emergency managers and public safety officials activate and monitor the status of the system.

“The radio shop has been going around to each siren for several months now upgrading the hardware to make the needed upgrade,” said Cooper. “The last two weeks, they’ve been installing the needed software and testing the sirens on an individual and on a zone basis.”

According to Cooper, WEMA officials to be finished with the upgrades and testing by the end of the week.