Wind chill advisory issued for Wilson County

Forecasters said people should expect frigid conditions at outdoor New Year’s Eve celebrations Sunday evening.

According to forecasters, arctic air is expected to pour into Middle Tennessee on Saturday evening and remain into the New Year. Steady winds will user in the cold air, which will begin to drop wind chill values below zero New Year’s Eve with some areas expected to approach minus-5 degrees by midnight.

By the morning hours Monday, most of Middle Tennessee may see wind chill values below minus-5 degrees. Another night of cold air is expected Monday, and forecasters said another wind chill advisory will likely be issued.

Forecasters warned the wind chills could cause frostbite to exposed skin and hypothermia in as little as 30 minutes.