TVA urges customers to reduce power use during subfreezing temperatures

The utility said the cold weather caused higher demand on its power supply and urged customers to take steps to reduce energy use, especially during daily peak hours from 6-9 a.m. Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corp. receives its power from the TVA.

The Tennessee Valley Authority recently released some tips for reducing power, which included postponing use of electric appliances that use large amounts of energy, such as dishwashers, dryers and more, lowering thermostats and unplugging or shutting off non-essential lights and appliances.

Other tips include:

• keep curtains open on the south side of the house and closed on the north side during the day to trap warming sunlight.

• install an Energy Star-certified programmable thermostat.

• set the thermostat to 68 degrees and turn it down when no one is home.

• change air filters monthly.

• caulk and weather-strip around windows and doors and install insulating gaskets to exterior light switches and electrical outlets to stop air leaks.

• weep weeds and debris away from the outdoor unit of the heating system.

The Tennessee Valley Authority announced Tuesday’s peak demand reached its highest level since 2015, with nearly 32,000 megawatts used.

National Weather Service meteorologists predict unseasonably cold temperatures will continue through the week as strong Artic high pressure continues to influence Middle Tennessee. Light showers are expected starting Sunday as temperatures warm throughout the week and return the area to seasonal normal temperatures.