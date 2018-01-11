UPDATE: Schools cancel Friday classes

The closure is for all Wilson County activities, including The Learning Center, Kids Club and all 12-month administrative staff.

The Lebanon Special School District and McClain Christian Academy will also not have classes Friday. School Aged Child Care (SACC) will be open on a snow schedule at Castle Heights, according to Lebanon Director of Schools Scott Benson.

Friendship Christian School will also be closed.

Mt. Juliet Christian Academy will be closed with no extended care or basketball games.

National Weather Service meteorologists said hazardous travel is expected across the region Friday as rain will transition to freezing rain and sleet early Friday morning. The sleet is expected to transition to snow late morning and early afternoon. One to two tenths of an inch of ice will be possible with 1 to 2 inches of snow.