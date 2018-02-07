Black ice could form Wednesday night

The report issued says the colder air moving into Middle Tennessee could join with the leftover moisture from recent rainfall and form freezing fog. The patches of fog are most likely near lakes and rivers late Wednesday night until Thursday at about 9 a.m.

This combination of fog with temperatures in the 20s could cause a thin layer of ice to develop on some surfaces, especially bridges and overpasses. Travelers are advised to slow down and be especially cautious late Wednesday night and during the Thursday morning commute.