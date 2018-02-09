Flood watch issued for Wilson County

Forecasters said cold front is expected to approach Middle Tennessee on Friday night and stall Saturday across the area. A series of surface lows will move northeastward along the boundary and add to the low level currently in place.

According to forecasters, the southwesterly mid- and upper-level flow will provide a moisture-rich air mass. With the combination of deep moisture and vertical lift, large rainfall amounts are expected during the watch period.

A deep southwesterly flow aloft will combine with a slow-moving frontal boundary to produce heavy rainfall during the watch period. The rainfall Saturday and Saturday night will be heavy at times. Rainfall amounts will average around 2-4 inches, and areas along the Cumberland Plateau are expected to receive the greatest amounts. Rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches will cause many rivers and streams to reach and potentially surpass flood-stage levels, forecasters said.

A flood watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. Residents should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those who live in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.