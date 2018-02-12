Rain to continue in Wilson County

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory Saturday morning at around 10:32 a.m. that lasted until 3:45 p.m. for the north half of Wilson County and until 7:30 p.m. for the south half.

At about 3:41 p.m., the advisory for the north half of the county was extended until 6:30 p.m., and about 7:13 p.m. the advisory for the south half was extended until 10:30 p.m.

The creek near Bluebird Road flooded the road, and it had to be closed Saturday afternoon.

The forecast shows at least a 40 percent chance of rain for every day this week, beginning Tuesday. Wednesday’s forecast shows the greatest chance of rain at 70 percent.