Winter weather advisory issued for Wilson County

The advisory goes into effect Sunday at 10 p.m. and will remain until Monday at 7 a.m.

Forecasters said snow is expected with accumulations of ½ inch to 2 inches possible.

Motorists should plan on slippery road conditions, including during the Monday morning commute, and to be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.

A winter weather advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Motorists should be prepared for snow-covered roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.

Tennessee Department of Transportation officials said crews plan to report late Sunday night to prepare for slick and icy conditions Monday morning, especially on bridges and overpasses. Trucks will be out before the morning rush to spread salt in known problem areas. Motorists should watch for TDOT crews out working and give them plenty of room to do their job.