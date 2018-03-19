Tornado watch issued for Wilson County

Primary threats include possible tornadoes, scattered large hail up to 2 inches in diameter and damaging winds with gusts up to 60 mph.

“A strong storm system will move from the southern plains into and across Middle Tennessee this afternoon. Ahead of this frontal system, as southerly winds pull warm, moist, and unstable air across the mid state as the late morning into the afternoon hours progress, some isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible. Also, as this frontal system moves across the midstate this afternoon, strong to severe thunderstorms will develop along and just ahead of the frontal boundary. Main concerns with any severe thunderstorms that do develop will be damaging straight line winds along with large hail. Isolated tornadoes will also be possible, with one or two of these potentially being strong, across the mid state region,” forecasters said.

For Wilson County and Nashville, forecasters said the best development window would be between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., impacting afternoon rush hour traffic. NWS issued the tornado watch around 3:50 p.m.