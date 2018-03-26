Wilson County weather: Rainy week ahead

Temperatures should hover near 70 degrees, with highs of 68 degrees predicted for Tuesday and Wednesday and expected lows of 59 degrees and 55 degrees, respectively. More rain could blow in as wind gusts as high as 30 mph are predicted for Tuesday, and cloudy skies have a 70 percent chance of bringing rain early Wednesday morning at around 1 a.m.

Heavy rain is predicted at 100 percent for Wednesday with winds around 5-10 mph.

Thunderstorms could develop Thursday, with a 90-percent chance for rain, high near 67 degrees and a low around 50 degrees. Chances of precipitation drop to 60 percent Thursday evening. Up to three inches of rain is expected and some flooding may be possible.

Forecasters predict Friday as partly sunny with a high near 64 degrees, a low near 40 and winds of 5-10 mph.

Saturday should be sunny with a high near 62 degrees.