Areal flood watch issued for Wilson County

Forecasters said slow-moving cold front will sag into Middle Tennessee on Wednesday evening and become stationary over western and north central Middle Tennessee.

A period of locally heavy rainfall took place in much of the watch area, which served to saturate the ground. A brief interlude in the heavy rainfall took place Wednesday afternoon, before another more substantial period of heavy rainfall is expected to move in Wednesday night and continue into Thursday. The rains will fall on wet ground, which could lead to rapid run off and the likelihood for localized flash flooding.

In addition, rapid rises in small creeks and streams, as well as the possibility for rises along larger rivers, are expected. Storm totals in the watch area are expected to range between 2-4 inches in the next few days.