Severe storms in the forecast

A wind advisory is in effect Tuesday from 10 a.m. morning through 10 p.m. Gusts up to 45 mph are expected.

Forecasters said damaging straight-line winds would be the biggest threat, while large hail and isolated tornadoes are also possible.

“A strong cold front will sweep across Middle Tennessee [on] Tuesday evening. Severe storms are possible late Tuesday afternoon and evening,” forecasters said. “With the colder air being ushered in after the cold front, freezing temperatures and areas of frost are possible Thursday morning.”

Tuesday will be warm, with temperatures ranging from 76 degrees to 39 degrees. There is a 90 percent chance of thunderstorms Tuesday evening. Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a high of 53 degrees and a low of 31 degrees. Showers could return Thursday night with a 20 percent chance and temperatures ranging from 63 degrees to 44 degrees.