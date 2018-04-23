Rain floods forecast

“The showers will be lining up like soldiers and marching across the same areas as they move northward within each band. This means that some isolated areas could receive another inch or more of rain [Monday]. Since the ground is already saturated from rainfall [Sunday], you can expect heavy downpours to produce rapid run off and ponding of water, especially in low lying and poorly drained areas. Motorists are advised to exercise appropriate caution, and avoid areas where water of unknown depth covers the road,” forecasters said.

The rain will keep temperatures hovering in the upper-60s during the day and near the mid-40s at night for most of the week. Rain is likely again Tuesday with a 50 percent chance and Wednesday and Thursday offer a 20 percent chance of rain.

The chance of rain jumps back to 40 percent Friday, but Saturday should offer a respite from the rain with sunny skies and a high near 70 degrees.