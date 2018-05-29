Flash flood watch issued for Wilson County

Periods of heavy rainfall are expected Wednesday night across Middle Tennessee. Subtropical depression Alberto is expected to approach and move across the mid-state. Storm total rainfall amounts from 1-3 inches are possible with locally higher amounts approaching 4 inches near the Tennessee River Valley region.

Forecasters said one concern associated with tropical weather systems is the likelihood for heavy showers to remain over the same area. Heavy rainfall can accumulate quickly and lead to possible flash flooding across the area. Locations that have received saturating rainfall amounts in previous few days could also be more prone to flash flooding.

Residents should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.