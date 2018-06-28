logo

Weather

Weather advisory issued for west Wilson County

Jacob Smith • Today at 1:56 PM
jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com

The National Weather Service in Nashville issued a significant weather advisory for west Wilson County on Thursday afternoon lasting until 2:45 p.m. 

According to the alert, half inch hail, winds in excess of 40 mph and lightning were all expected with the storm. 

Wilson County Emergency Management Agency director Joey Cooper urged residents to go indoors until the storm passed. 

