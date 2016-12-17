Wilson Central pins Lebanon

Wildcat winners were Grant Fetters (106 pounds) by forfeit, Gage Bachus (113) over Devin Long by pin, Sean Sesnan (120) by forfeit, Simon Pergande (126) over Garrison Leonard 17-0, Alex Pergande (132) over Juwan Gaines 15-0, Prentice Belcher (138) over Payton Tummy by pin, Dave Moredo (145) by forfeit, Matthew Hester (152) over Reid Owen by pin, Sinjin Noga (160) over Ryan Brown 4-3, Damon Smith (170) over Joseph Moore by pin, Niko Noga (182) over Evan Clemmons by pin, Preston Parks (195) over Daniel Hills 11-2, Kolin Miller (220) over Jaxon Whittaker by pin and Michael Kramer (285) over Taylor Harrison by pin.

Blue Devils defeat Dickson County

NASHVILLE — A week earlier, the Blue Devils were coming off a 42-38 win over Dickson County at Hillsboro.

Brown, Parks, Leonard and Derontez Lattimore won by forfeit. Moore, Whittaker and Gaines won by pin. Harrison dropped a 5-2 decision while Tummy lost by a technical fall. Moore, Owen, Long, and Gerik Fitts were pinned.