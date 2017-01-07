CU splits on final day of National Duals

The Phoenix (8-2) ended the two-day tournament 3-2 overall, with all five matches against teams ranked in the top 13 nationally. All three of CU’s victories came versus top 10 opponents.

Cumberland dominated the No. 8 Vikings on Friday morning, posting victories in four of the first five bouts and never looking back.

Junior Sean Nguyen collected a 15-0 technical fall at 125 against Eric Arias and Rosario, ranked fifth at 133, recorded a 3-1 decision versus Zack Durbin before a forfeit at 141 for CU. Croley, ranked 12th at 157, outlasted No. 4 Tobias Barnes for a 10-8 decision and a 17-3 CU advantage.

Eleventh-ranked Orlando Nawade pinned Dalton Tipton at 2:00 at 165 and No. 7 Kyle Delaune won a 16-8 major decision at 184 before another forfeit for Cumberland.

In the fifth-place match against Campbellsville, the Phoenix lost 2-1 and 3-2 decisions along with 4-1 and 5-1 decisions that was closer than the final score would appear.

Rosario continued his strong senior campaign with an 8-1 decision over Kolten Radaz and Croley posted a 14-5 major decision against Donnie Beyer, but Evan Cole lost a 5-1 decision at 149 to David Sparks and John Oliveiri dropped a 4-1 decision at 165 to LJ Henderson.

Nawade also lost 2-1 in overtime to No. 9 Justin Brown and Delaune dropped a 6-3 decision to No. 3 Charles Sharon.

Enmon pinned Tyler Rowland at 3:31 at 197 for CU, but Tommie Turner lost the final bout, 3-2, at 285 to Nate Jackson.

Cumberland will return to action Wednesday at 14th-ranked Lindsey Wilson before traveling to Lakeland, Fla., next weekend to face No. 19 Southeastern and NCAA Division II Ouachita Baptist.