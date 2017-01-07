Wildcats go 13-4 during holidays

The Wildcats finished second at Pigeon Forge behind Jefferson County, Ga. Central beat Trion Ga., 49-25, Heritage, Ga., 46-36, Maryville Heritage (Tenn.) 43-30, Gibbs 31-24, Abingdon 84-0, Pigeon Forge 60-18 and Pierce, Ga., 66-21.

Central finished sixth out of 40 teams in Baton Rouge. The Wildcats beat Ft. Walton Beach, Fla., 59-18, De Lasalle (La.) 54-27, Catholic (La.) 39-30, Teuring, La., 57-24, Brother Martin 45-33 and Brusly B 61-5. They lost to Jefferson County, Ga., 66-13 and Jefferson City, Mo., 53-15. WCHS lost again to Jefferson City, Mo., in the fifth-place match 44-30 as the ‘Cats moved to 27-6 for the season.