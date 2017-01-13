Lindsey Wilson too much for CU

Fifth-ranked Rosario pinned Kadin Leonard at 133 in 2:25 to improve to 19-4 for the academic year and Weber followed with a 13-1 major decision at 141 over Lucas McCain for a 10-3 lead in the match for the Phoenix (8-3), but the Blue Raiders (5-4) won the next six bouts to take control of the dual and earn the team victory.

Lindsey Wilson’s Chad Lampe started the match with an 8-6 decision in sudden victory over Sean Nguyen at 125 and after the wins for Rosario and Weber, sixth-ranked Daniel Leonard started the run of six straight wins for LWC with a 16-8 major decision versus Evan Cole at 149.

Top-ranked Cam Tessari collected a 13-2 major decision against No. 12 Nate Croley at 157 before ninth-ranked Diorian Coleman bested No. 16 Peter Donchev with a 13-4 major decision at 165. Fifteenth-ranked Colton Gonzalez edged No. 11 Orlando Nawade in a 5-4 decision at 174 and ninth-ranked Matt Walker recorded a 5-3 decision versus No. 7 Kyle Delaune at 184.

Corey Hinkle finished off the team victory for the Blue Raiders with an 11-2 major decision at 197 over Robert Enmon. Floyd helped Cumberland end on a positive note with a 5-3 decision at 285 against Ranyel Brown.

The Phoenix will travel to Lakeland, Fla., this weekend for a pair of dual matches against 19th-ranked Southeastern and Ouachita Baptist at 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. CST, respectively, on Saturday.