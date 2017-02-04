Nguyen, Croley, Oliveiri pick up wins for CU

Nguyen gave Cumberland an early lead and back-to-back victories by Croley and Oliveiri provided CU with an 11-10 advantage with four bouts remaining, but the Tigers (16-7) posted decisions in all four outings to take the overall match.

Nguyen collected the major decision, 8-0, at 125 versus Michael Beets, but Campbellsville’s Aaron Rugnao registered a 9-6 decision over Josh Elpers at 133 and 13th-ranked Jayce Carr won a 7-3 decision against Alema Favors at 141. Third-ranked Jaedin Sklapsky’s 14-4 major decision versus Austin Meyn at 141 gave the Tigers a 10-4 lead in the match.

Ninth-ranked Croley recorded a 13-3 major decision over Michael Diemer at 157, getting the Phoenix back into the match, and Oliveiri followed with an 8-5 decision against Donnie Beyer at 165.

Campbellsville won each of the last four bouts, with 12th-ranked Justin Brown posting a 7-4 decision over No. 16 Orlando Nawade at 165 and top-ranked Chuck Sharon winning an 8-4 decision at 184 against No. 7 Kyle Delaune. Tyler Rowland won by the same score at 197 versus Matt Carroll and 15th-ranked Terrell Moore finished off the match with a 10-4 decision over Jon Floyd at 285.

Cumberland will end the regular season this Wednesday, facing 14th-ranked University of the Cumberlands at 7 p.m. at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.