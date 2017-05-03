Cumberland wrestling ranked second in NWCA team academic standings

Cumberland posted a team grade-point-average of 3.375, second-best nationally behind Morningside College, which recorded a 3.388 GPA as a team. The Phoenix ranked seventh in the NWCA’s team GPA standings in 2015-16.

Croley and Delaune were both All-Americans this season for Cumberland while Nawade qualified for the NAIA Championships for the second straight season. Delaune holds a 3.34 GPA in business administration, while Nawade carries a 3.33 in mathematics and Croley has a 3.30 in special education.