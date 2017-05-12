Delaune garners Academic All-District recognition

Student-athletes must be a starter or important reserve and maintain a 3.30 grade-point average to be nominated for academic all-district honors. These 10 individuals are now entered into the pool of candidates for academic All-America.

Delaune garnered his second career All-America accolade, placing sixth at 184. His first came in 2015. The New Orleans native dropped his first bout of the tournament but won three times in the backdraw. He posted a 22-13 mark during the 2016-17 academic year.

Delaune graduated last Saturday with a 3.34 GPA in business administration.