Nguyen, Jones, Floyd ranked

The Phoenix will open the 2017-18 campaign Saturday at the Patriot Open in Williamsburg, Ky.

Nguyen begins the year ranked fifth at 125 after registering a 16-11 mark last season. The Spring Hill, Fla., native posted a 3-2 record in the NAIA East Region Qualifier and was 2-2 at the NAIA Championships in 2016-17. He enters 2017-18 as the top-ranked wrestler at 125 in the Mid-South Conference.

Jones, a transfer from Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa, is ranked 17th at 197. He was a two-time junior college All-American, once at Ellsworth and one year at Labette Community College in Parsons, Kan.

Floyd comes in at ninth at 285, finishing last season 15-11 overall. The Springboro, Ohio, native just missed out on a trip to the national tournament, registering a 4-2 mark in the NAIA East Region Qualifier.