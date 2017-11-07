logo

Cumberland wrestling

Jones places second; Meyn, Weber reach semifinals for CU at Patriot Open

Staff Reports • Today at 4:09 PM

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Junior DeAndre Jones finished second at 197 and seniors Austin Meyn and Brandon Weber each lost in the semifinals at 141 for the Cumberland wrestling team in the club’s first action of the season Saturday at the Patriot Open.

Jones collected three victories en route to the finals, starting with a 14-4 major decision over Lindsey Wilson’s Isiah Demello. The New Bern, N.C., native pinned Lindenwood-Belleville’s Saul Rodriguez in 39 seconds and collected a 4-2 decision over Southeastern University’s Josiah Gittman before forfeiting in the finals against Oscar Martinez.

Meyn also recorded three wins at 141, including a 16-1 tech fall versus Robby Eararick and a 9-3 decision over Southeastern’s Caleb Rudisill. The New Orleans, La., native won a 2-0 decision against Bellarmine University’s Clayton Catanzarite before a forfeit against Belmont-Abbey’s Troy Gregor.

Weber followed the same path in the bottom part of the draw at 141, starting with a 5-3 decision over Campbellsville University’s Jordan Monroe. The Lawrenceville, Ga., native recorded a 12-4 major decision versus Lindsey Wilson’s Lucas McCain and an 11-2 major decision over Truett-McConnell’s Isaac Padilla before a Forfeit against Bellarmine’s Greg Brandon.

Freshman Keshawn Laws registered a pair of tech falls to begin his Cumberland career at 125 – 16-1 versus Life University’s Jarvis Abron and 16-0 against Belmont-Abbey’s Cade Davis. The Queens, N.Y., native dropped a 12-6 decision to Hayden Lee from the University of the Cumberlands but came back with two more wins in the wrestleback, a 12-4 decision over Williams Baptist’s Nick Souder and a 7-2 decision versus Carson Mills.

Junior Josh Parrett dropped a 3-0 decision in his first bout at 133 but pinned teammate Josh Elpers at 1:53 and Austin Cook at 2:36 before losing a 7-2 decision to Marvin Galette.

Junior Alema Favors collected two victories at 141, taking a 5-3 decision over West Virginia Tech’s Devin Wilhelm before dropping a 4-3 decision on a tiebreaker to Gregor. In the wrestleback he recorded a 19-4 tech fall versus Williams Baptist’s Oliver Davis but lost an 8-5 decision to Williams Baptist’s Jessie Hodge.

Freshman Dallas Miles dropped his opening match at 149, a 5-4 decision to Belmont-Abbey’s Mathew Sloan, but pinned Marian University’s Logan Hurley at 4:47 and registered a 4-3 decision against teammate Esteban Remillard and a 13-7 decision versus CU’s Zach Wilkins before dropping a 12-4 major decision to Lindsey Wilson’s Mark Taijeron.

Freshman Shota Sisco won his first two bouts at 157, a 10-4 decision over Campbellsville’s David Sparks and a 9-7 decision in sudden victory against West Virginia Tech’s Leland Swafford. The Pickerington, Ohio, native lost a 12-10 decision to Cody Huston and a 12-8 decision to Southeastern’s Ryan Strickland.

Sophomore John Oliveiri picked up two victories at 174, recording a 7-6 decision versus Marian’s Quinn Cecil and a 10-7 decision over Belmont-Abbey’s John Wilson. The Murfreesboro native dropped a 13-2 major decision to Bellarmine’s Andrew Sams.

Sophomore Jon Floyd dropped his first bout at 285, an 8-1 decision to Quandre Chisolm from the University of the Cumberlands, but rebounded with three wins in the wrestleback. The Springboro, Ohio, native pinned three straight opponents – Allen University’s Eduardo Esparza at 44 seconds, Kobe Hicks at 1:06 and Indiana Tech’s Dylan Cain at 3:39.

Cumberland will wrestle again Nov. 18 at the Joe Parisi Open in St. Charles, Mo.

