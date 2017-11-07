Jones places second; Meyn, Weber reach semifinals for CU at Patriot Open

Jones collected three victories en route to the finals, starting with a 14-4 major decision over Lindsey Wilson’s Isiah Demello. The New Bern, N.C., native pinned Lindenwood-Belleville’s Saul Rodriguez in 39 seconds and collected a 4-2 decision over Southeastern University’s Josiah Gittman before forfeiting in the finals against Oscar Martinez.

Meyn also recorded three wins at 141, including a 16-1 tech fall versus Robby Eararick and a 9-3 decision over Southeastern’s Caleb Rudisill. The New Orleans, La., native won a 2-0 decision against Bellarmine University’s Clayton Catanzarite before a forfeit against Belmont-Abbey’s Troy Gregor.

Weber followed the same path in the bottom part of the draw at 141, starting with a 5-3 decision over Campbellsville University’s Jordan Monroe. The Lawrenceville, Ga., native recorded a 12-4 major decision versus Lindsey Wilson’s Lucas McCain and an 11-2 major decision over Truett-McConnell’s Isaac Padilla before a Forfeit against Bellarmine’s Greg Brandon.

Freshman Keshawn Laws registered a pair of tech falls to begin his Cumberland career at 125 – 16-1 versus Life University’s Jarvis Abron and 16-0 against Belmont-Abbey’s Cade Davis. The Queens, N.Y., native dropped a 12-6 decision to Hayden Lee from the University of the Cumberlands but came back with two more wins in the wrestleback, a 12-4 decision over Williams Baptist’s Nick Souder and a 7-2 decision versus Carson Mills.

Junior Josh Parrett dropped a 3-0 decision in his first bout at 133 but pinned teammate Josh Elpers at 1:53 and Austin Cook at 2:36 before losing a 7-2 decision to Marvin Galette.

Junior Alema Favors collected two victories at 141, taking a 5-3 decision over West Virginia Tech’s Devin Wilhelm before dropping a 4-3 decision on a tiebreaker to Gregor. In the wrestleback he recorded a 19-4 tech fall versus Williams Baptist’s Oliver Davis but lost an 8-5 decision to Williams Baptist’s Jessie Hodge.

Freshman Dallas Miles dropped his opening match at 149, a 5-4 decision to Belmont-Abbey’s Mathew Sloan, but pinned Marian University’s Logan Hurley at 4:47 and registered a 4-3 decision against teammate Esteban Remillard and a 13-7 decision versus CU’s Zach Wilkins before dropping a 12-4 major decision to Lindsey Wilson’s Mark Taijeron.

Freshman Shota Sisco won his first two bouts at 157, a 10-4 decision over Campbellsville’s David Sparks and a 9-7 decision in sudden victory against West Virginia Tech’s Leland Swafford. The Pickerington, Ohio, native lost a 12-10 decision to Cody Huston and a 12-8 decision to Southeastern’s Ryan Strickland.

Sophomore John Oliveiri picked up two victories at 174, recording a 7-6 decision versus Marian’s Quinn Cecil and a 10-7 decision over Belmont-Abbey’s John Wilson. The Murfreesboro native dropped a 13-2 major decision to Bellarmine’s Andrew Sams.

Sophomore Jon Floyd dropped his first bout at 285, an 8-1 decision to Quandre Chisolm from the University of the Cumberlands, but rebounded with three wins in the wrestleback. The Springboro, Ohio, native pinned three straight opponents – Allen University’s Eduardo Esparza at 44 seconds, Kobe Hicks at 1:06 and Indiana Tech’s Dylan Cain at 3:39.

Cumberland will wrestle again Nov. 18 at the Joe Parisi Open in St. Charles, Mo.