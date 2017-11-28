logo

Cumberland wrestling

Floyd, Favors, Sisco lead CU at Lindenwood

Staff Reports • Today at 4:00 PM

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Sophomore Jon Floyd won the wrestleback at 285, sophomore Alema Favors placed fourth at 141 and freshman Shota Sisco lost in the backdraw championship match at 157 for Cumberland wrestling Nov. 18 at the Lindenwood Open.

Floyd pinned Maryville University’s Logan Radik at 1:06 to start the day but dropped an 8-4 Decision to Lincoln College’s Jordan Brandon. In the wrestleback the Springboro, Ohio, native pinned Central Missouri’s Ryan Morris at 1:50 and Marian University’s Ethan Bunce at 1:24 before picking up a 2-1 Decision over Oklahoma State’s Cornelius Putnam. He pinned Radik again in the backdraw championship match at 3:31.

Favors registered two wins to start the day, pinning Labette Community College’s Devonte Smith at 4:24 and recording a 19-0 Tech Fall against Drury University’s Seth Otis. The Stone Mountain, Ga., native lost a 2-1 Decision to Northern Illinois’ Brayden Bailey but pinned Lincoln College’s Padilin Martinez at 2:10 before dropping a 10-4 Decision to Southern Illinois’ Bryce Sheffer in the third-place match.

Sisco lost his first bout, a 10-3 Decision to Northeast Oklahoma’s Trevor VanVliet, but rebounded with four wins in the wrestleback. The Pickerington, Ohio, native won a 4-2 Decision over Lindenwood University’s Marshall Green and posted a 5-1 Decision versus Missouri Valley College’s Austin Morgan. He collected a 3-1 Decision against teammate Jacob Clark and registered an 8-4 Decision versus Oklahoma State’s Tyler Dieringer before dropping a 5-2 Decision to Limestone College’s Avery Dinardi.

Elsewhere in the Black Division (freshmen and sophomores), sophomore Josh Elpers pinned Drury’s Chris Hansen at 2:59 at 133 but lost by Fall at 4:03 to Ohio University’s Kyran Hagan. The Evansville, Ind., won by Tech Fall, 18-2, over Lindenwood’s Nicolas Anello but lost by Fall to Liberty University’s Blake Justis at 1:15.

Clark posted a 5-3 Decision over McKendree University’s Chris Gillesse at 157 before dropping a 3-2 Decision to Purdue’s Elijah Davis. The Avon, Ind., freshman pinned Labette’s Zachary Pitts at 1:12 before losing to Sisco, 3-1.

Freshman Zach Dinivey collected a 12-1 Major Decision against Lindenwood-Belleville’s Ryan Ragsdale but lost a 5-3 Decision to Joliet Junior College’s Adrian Cervantes. The Ashland City, Tenn., native pinned Hannibal-LaGrange’s Corban Watson at 3:31 before dropping a 6-3 Decision to Ellsworth Community College’s Bryce Pilcher.

In the Gold Divison, senior Austin Meyn lost his first bout at 141, an 8-6 Decision, to Iowa State’s Kanen Storr but posted a 3-2 Decision over teammate Brandon Weber and a 4-1 Decision versus Missouri’s Sam Ritchie. The New Orleans, La., native the lost an 11-0 Major Decision to West Virginia’s Joe Wheeling.

Cumberland will wrestlle again Saturday at the Indiana Little State Championships at Manchester University in Indiana.

