Cumberland wrestling

Parrett, Sisco place third for CU at Little State Championships

Staff Reports • Today at 4:17 PM

NORTH MANCHETER, Ind. — Junior Joshua Parrett and freshman Shota Sisco both finished third while freshman Michael Mora-Colon and junior DeAndre Jones each placed fourth for Cumberland wrestling at the Indiana Little State Championships on Saturday in North Manchester, Ind.

Parrett won his first two bouts at 133, pinning Wabash College’s Chris Diaz and collecting a 10-3 Decision against Joliet Community College’s Vinnie Piunti before dropping a 7-3 Decision to Indiana Tech’s third-ranked Erique Early. The Kettering, Ohio, native recorded a 6-3 Decision over teammate Mora-Colon in the third-place match.

Sisco followed the same road at 157, registering an 11-4 Decision over Indiana Tech’s Nate Weimer and pinning Wabash’s Micah Keller at 6:51 before losing by Fall at 1:33 to Heath Lange from the University of Indianapolis. The Pickerington, Ohio, native posted a 9-8 Decision in the third-place match versus Indiana Tech’s eighth-ranked Chase Hack.

Mora-Colon also won his first two outings at 133, a 4-1 Decision against Indiana Tech’s Cam Fender and a 9-4 Decision over Joliet’s Marco Paramo, Jr. The Alcoa, Tenn., native dropped a 4-0 Decision to Manchester University’s Ben Cauffman before losing to Parrett in the third-place match.

Jones posted a 5-4 Decision over Joliet’s Rodsean Graham and an 18-7 Major Decision against Marian University’s Zach Worm at 197 before dropping a 6-4 Decision to Brain Wagner from UIndy. The New Bern, N.C., native also lost a 2-1 Decision in the third-place match to Indiana Tech’s Oscar Martinez.

Senior Brandon Weber lost a 5-2 Decision to Marian’s Levi Moss in his first bout at 141 but came back with three victories. The Lawrenceville, Ga., native posted a 13-2 Major Decision versus Manchester’s Blake Denton, a 6-1 Decision against Wabash’s Riley Lomenick and a 3-1 Decision over Indiana Tech’s Da’Vion Williams before losing by Fall at 2:28 to UIndy’s Angelo Robles in the fifth-place match.

Freshman Matthew Sells dropped a 7-4 Decision to Marian’s 18th-ranked Brett Johnson at 165 but pinned Marian’s Matt Burns at 27 seconds and posted a 4-0 Decision against Wabash’s Anthony Cicciarelli. The Murfreesboro, Tenn., native then lost a 4-1 Decision to Marian’s 15th-ranked Trezdon O’Neal and dropped a 6-4 Decision to Indiana Tech’s Jake Weimer in the seventh-place match.

Sophomore John Olivieri finished fifth at 174 despite losing his first match, a 12-8 Decision to Cayden Whitaker from UIndy. The Murfreesboro native pinned Ancilla College’s Luke Sinkovics at 31 seconds and posted a 5-1 Decision against Marian’s Cameron Simmons. In the fifth-place bout he collected a 5-2 Decision over Indiana Tech’s Kolby Ferris.

Cumberland will take on Reinhardt University and Central Baptist College at the Smokey Mountain Duals in Pigeon Forge on Dec. 16.

