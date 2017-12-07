Meyn, Weber, Sisco, Jones all ranked

Meyn is ranked 18th at 141 and posts a 6-4 record this fall. The New Orleans, La., native won his first three bouts at the Patriot Open to start the year. He dropped his first match in the Gold Division at the Lindenwood Open but posted three straight victories in the wrestleback, falling one bout short of the third-place match.

Weber comes in at No. 20 at 141 and has collected a 7-6 record so far this season. The Lawrenceville, Ga., native registered a 4-2 mark at the Patriot Open, losing in the wrestleback finals. The senior dropped his first bout this past week at the Indiana Little State Championships but won three straight before falling in the fifth-place match.

Sisco is ranked 18th at 157 with a 9-5 record this fall. The freshman from Pickerington, Ohio, lost his first bout at the Lindenwood Open before reeling off four straight wins, losing in the backdraw championship. He finished third this past weekend at the Indiana Little State Championships, knocking off Indiana Tech’s eighth-ranked Chase Hack in the third-place match.

Jones collected three victories at the Patriot Open before losing in the finals at 197. The New Bern, N.C., native is ranked ninth at 197 was 2-2 at the Indiana Little State Championships, starting with two wins before losing two straight to place fourth. The junior has a 5-3 overall mark this fall.

Cumberland will take on 16th-ranked Reinhardt University at noon CST and Central Baptist at 1:30 p.m. CST on Dec. 16 in the Smokey Mountain Duals in Pigeon Forge.