Cumberland drops two matches at Fire Duals

The Phoenix also dropped a 35-9 decision to No. 3 Indiana Tech, with Floyd getting another pin and Jones winning by decision for the team’s only points against the Warriors (10-6).

Laws pinned Southeastern’s Zach Branning at 2:36 at 125 while Cole collected a 4-3 decision over Kyle Kirkham at 149, evening the match at nine. The Fire (6-3) took a commanding lead with a forfeit and a pin at 157 and 165, but Diviney defeated 20th-ranked Nate Ferkovich at 174 with a 10-8 decision.

Jones, ranked ninth nationally at 197, outlasted Chris Williams for a 3-2 decision, and 18th-ranked Floyd pinned Aris Knight at 5:36 at 285.

Indiana Tech registered two pins, a forfeit and a tech fall for a 35-0 lead through eight bouts. Jones posted a 9-5 decision against Tyler Moser at 197 and Floyd pinned Dylan Cain at 6:24 at 285.

Cumberland will travel to the Missouri Valley College Invitational this coming weekend for a Friday-Saturday meet in Marshall, Mo.