Weber, Jones, Floyd post wins for CU in Williamsburg

The Patriots (11-1) have three wrestlers ranked No. 1 nationally in their respective weight classes, including Hayden Lee at 125, Jake Sinkovics at 133 and Cameron Jones at 184. Lee started the match with a 5-0 Decision against freshman Keyshawn Laws before Sinkovics pinned junior Josh Parrett at 4:39.

Weber picked up the first points of the match for Cumberland (2-6), outlasting Trent Leon for a 9-8 decision at 141, but second-ranked Tres Leon pinned senior Evan Cole at 2:16 at 149 and Bobby Ehman posted a 17-7 Major Decision over freshman and 14th-ranked Shota Sisco at 157.

Eleventh-ranked Tristan Macri also won by Major Decision, 9-1, against CU freshman Matthew Sells at 165, Max Emerson pinned freshman Zach Diviney at 3:27 at 174 and Camerson Jones pinned sophomore John Olivieri at 4:11 at 184.

Cumberland won the final two bouts in the dual, with DeAndre Jones, ranked eighth nationally at 197, collecting a 4-2 Decision over 14th-ranked Eric Deluse and 15th-ranked Jon Floyd recorded a 5-2 Decision at 285 versus Devin Morris.

The Phoenix will host the Cumberland Open on Sunday at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center and ninth-ranked Lindsey Wilson on Monday at 7 p.m.