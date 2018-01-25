Wildcats win another district championship

Wilson Central’s wrestling team won the District 11 championship for the seventh time in the last eight seasons earlier this week in the tournament, hosted by the Wildcats but held at West Wilson MIddle School due to a scheduling conflict with the WCHS gym. But the home of the Wildcats is available for the Region 7 tournament today in which Central will face Clarksville while Rossview battles Beech at 6y p.m. The semifinal winners will advance to the finals later tonight and advance to next week’s state dual tournament next week in Franklin.