logo

Cumberland wrestling

Weber, Tidswell, Sells reach finals at Cumberland Open

Staff Reports • Yesterday at 4:06 PM

Senior Brandon Weber, redshirt freshman Tanner Tidswell and true freshman Matthew Sells all reached the finals at their respective weight classes, leading the Phoenix on Sunday at the Cumberland Open at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.

Weber registered three victories at 141 en route to the finals, starting with a 6-3 decision versus Miles Parramore. The Lawrenceville, Ga., native collected an 18-3 tech fall against Life University’s Randy Carter and recorded a 5-3 decision over Campbellsville University’s Tombola Sindihebura in the semifinals. Weber dropped an 8-6 decision to Quan Cambell in the finals.

Redshirt freshman Tanner Tidswell followed the same path to the finals at 149, racking up three victories, including an 11-5 decision over Ethan Holbrook and a 10-5 decision versus Brewton-Parker’s Bangahly Touray. In the semifinals the Memphis native posted a 19-4 tech fall against Campbellsville’s Christian Shelby but Tidswell lost a 9-3 decision to Campbellsville’s Michael Diemer in the finals.

Sells picked up two wins to reach the finals at 165, a 3-1 decision over Brady Emerson from the University of the Cumberlands and a pin at 1:39 versus Reinhardt University’s Tate Holmes. In the finals the Murfreesboro native lost by fall at 3:39 to Lindsey Wilson’s Brett Bradford.

Sophomore Jacob Rhyne pinned Marcus Kidwell at 3:22 at 133 before dropping an 8-1 Decision to Brewton-Parker’s Immanuel Henderson. The Greenback native won a 5-4 decision over Life’s Donoven Hough but then lost by fall at 4:28 to Jordan Pitt.

Junior Alema Favors registered two wins at 141, a 12-3 major decision versus Luis Puig and a 7-1 decision against Life’s Marcus Abreu before losing a 3-1 decision to Cambell and then a 6-5 decision against Reinhardt’s Kalvin Harris.

Cumberland will play host to ninth-ranked Lindsey Wilson on Monday at 7 p.m. and taks on sixth-ranked Life and No. 12 Campbellsville in dual matches on Saturday at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.

Recommended for You