Weber, Tidswell, Sells reach finals at Cumberland Open

Weber registered three victories at 141 en route to the finals, starting with a 6-3 decision versus Miles Parramore. The Lawrenceville, Ga., native collected an 18-3 tech fall against Life University’s Randy Carter and recorded a 5-3 decision over Campbellsville University’s Tombola Sindihebura in the semifinals. Weber dropped an 8-6 decision to Quan Cambell in the finals.

Redshirt freshman Tanner Tidswell followed the same path to the finals at 149, racking up three victories, including an 11-5 decision over Ethan Holbrook and a 10-5 decision versus Brewton-Parker’s Bangahly Touray. In the semifinals the Memphis native posted a 19-4 tech fall against Campbellsville’s Christian Shelby but Tidswell lost a 9-3 decision to Campbellsville’s Michael Diemer in the finals.

Sells picked up two wins to reach the finals at 165, a 3-1 decision over Brady Emerson from the University of the Cumberlands and a pin at 1:39 versus Reinhardt University’s Tate Holmes. In the finals the Murfreesboro native lost by fall at 3:39 to Lindsey Wilson’s Brett Bradford.

Sophomore Jacob Rhyne pinned Marcus Kidwell at 3:22 at 133 before dropping an 8-1 Decision to Brewton-Parker’s Immanuel Henderson. The Greenback native won a 5-4 decision over Life’s Donoven Hough but then lost by fall at 4:28 to Jordan Pitt.

Junior Alema Favors registered two wins at 141, a 12-3 major decision versus Luis Puig and a 7-1 decision against Life’s Marcus Abreu before losing a 3-1 decision to Cambell and then a 6-5 decision against Reinhardt’s Kalvin Harris.

Cumberland will play host to ninth-ranked Lindsey Wilson on Monday at 7 p.m. and taks on sixth-ranked Life and No. 12 Campbellsville in dual matches on Saturday at the Dallas Floyd Recreation Center.