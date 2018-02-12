Wildcats king of the region

The Wildcats collected 240 points to finish well ahead of runner-up Beech’s 176. Mt. Juliet was fourth with 129 points and Lebanon seventh with 65.

Six Wildcats won their weight classes and qualified 11 for state. Mt. Juliet had one champion and will send seven to state while three Blue Devils will compete at the Williamson County Expo Center this coming weekend in Franklin.

Central heavyweight Michael Kramer pinned all three of his opponents to win outstanding upper weight wrestler and outstanding regional wrestler. His father, Wildcat coach John Kramer, was named region coach of the year.

A look at how Wilson County’s state qualifiers fared by weight class: The top four in each class advances.

106: 2. Eli Clemmons, Lebanon; 4. Grant Fetters, Wilson Central

113: 1. Hunter Borders, Wilson Central; 4. Dejaun Williamson, Lebanon

120: 3. T.H. Oakley, Wilson Central

126: 3. Cole Fort, Wilson Central

132: 4. Cullen Belcher, Wilson Central

138: 1. Alex Pergande, Wilson Central; 3. Donovan Perry, Mt. Juliet

152: 2. Levi Stone, Wilson Central; 3. Logan Dunphy, Mt. Juliet

160: 1. Dylan Quinn, Mt. Juliet

170: 1. Parker Bennett, Wilson Central; 3. Zack Garringer, Mt. Juliet

182: 1. Sinjin Noga, Wilson Central; 3. Chris Humphrey, Mt. Juliet

195: 2. Nathan Walling, Mt. Juliet; 3. Evan Clemmons, Lebanon

220: 1. Kolin Miller, Wilson Central; 3. Ryan Hirsh, Mt. Juliet

Heavyweight: 1. Michael Kramer, Wilson Central