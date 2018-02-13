Friendship Christian wrestling
FCS duo qualifies for state wrestling meet
Staff Reports
Yesterday at 4:29 PM
Friendship Christian’s Hayden Alexander (left) and Ryan Jackson qualified for this weekend’s TSSAA state wrestling tournament by placing in the top four of the Division II East/Middle Region qualifier last weekend at Chattanooga Baylor. Alexander went 3-1 at 160 pounds to finish third. Jackson went 2-2 at 285 to place fourth. The state meet will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the Williamson County Expo Center in Franklin and run through Saturday.