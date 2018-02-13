FCS duo qualifies for state wrestling meet

Friendship Christian’s Hayden Alexander (left) and Ryan Jackson qualified for this weekend’s TSSAA state wrestling tournament by placing in the top four of the Division II East/Middle Region qualifier last weekend at Chattanooga Baylor. Alexander went 3-1 at 160 pounds to finish third. Jackson went 2-2 at 285 to place fourth. The state meet will begin at 10 a.m. Friday at the Williamson County Expo Center in Franklin and run through Saturday.