Borders, Kramer strike gold at state

Borders, a freshman, overtook Bartlett’s Gabe O’Callaghan 6-5 after trailing 5-2 with 10 seconds left and in the down position. But Borders was able to gain some position and reverse O’Callaghan on his back as time expired. Borders gained two back points and two points for the reversal.

In the second-to-last match of the night, Kramer squared off against Tullahoma’s Luke Champion. Like most of his matches during a dominant junior season, Kramer got the pin in the second period at 2:19 for the championship after finishing fourth and second his first two seasons.

In addition to a third-place finish in the state duals two weeks earlier, the Wildcats captured third place in the individual tournament with 148.5 points. Mt. Juliet was 13th with 64 points. Duals champion Cleveland took this title as well with 189.

Borders and Kramer were among five Wildcats who placed in the top six of their classes, joining Alex Pergande, third at 138 pounds; Grant Fetters, fourth at 106; and Cole Fort, sixth at 126.

Mt. Juliet’s Dylan Quinn was third at 160 and Nathan Walling fifth at 195.

Two Blue Devils placed for the first time ever. Lebanon’s Eli Clemmons was third at 106 and brother Evan was sixth at 195.

In Division II, Friendship Christian’s Hayden Alexander and Ryan Jackson, evoking memories of G.L. Waynick a decade ago before the program disbanded for a few years, finished fourth at 160 and 195, respectively.

In the girls’ tournament, Mt. Juliet’s Kaitlyn Lee was third at 125 while Wilson Central’s Bailey Hansen finished sixth at 215.