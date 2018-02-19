Sisco places third, Jones fourth at MSC Championships

Sisco, ranked 19th nationally at 157, pinned Life University’s 14th-ranked Denver Stonecheck at 2:13 in his first bout before losing a 12-7 decision to Southeastern University’s Dylan Chatterton. The Pickerington, Ohio, native won a 3-1 decision in sudden victory over Lindsey Wilson’s 18th-ranked Bryce Hoffman and then picked up a 3-2 Decision versus Bobby Ehman from the University of the Cumberlands in the third-place match.

Senior Brandon Weber lost his first bout at 149, a 4-2 decision in Sudden Victory to Southeastern’s 14th-ranked Jake Watters, but picked up two wins in the wrestleback. The Lawrenceville, Ga., native posted a 13-8 decision against Life’s Marcus Abreu and registered a 4-2 Decision in Sudden Victory over Campbellsville University’s 10th-ranked Jayce Carr. He then lost by fall at 6:03 to 16th-ranked Trent Leon from the University of the Cumberlands.

Sophomore John Olivieri, ranked 20th in the country at 184, won a 3-2 Decision in his first bout at over Southeastern’s 19th-ranked Jason Davis but lost by Fall at 3:46 to Campbellsville’s second-ranked Chuck Sharon. In the wrestleback the Murfreesboro native dropped an 8-7 decision to Life’s eighth-ranked Hunter Smith but received a medical forfeit versus Max Emerson from the University of the Cumberlands.

Junior DeAndre Jones, ranked ninth nationally at 197, dropped a 6-0 Decision to Life’s second-ranked Dalton Bailey in his first match but won a 4-2 Decision in Sudden Victory over Life’s 17th-ranked Diallo Matsimella. The New Bern, N.C., native lost a 3-1 Decision to Lindsey Wilson’s 20th-ranked Corey Hinkle but got another win over Matsimella for fourth place.

Senior Tommie Turner lost a 2-0 decision to 10th-ranked Quandre Chisolm from the University of the Cumberlands in his first bout at 285 but won a 2-1 Decision against Campbellsville’s Nate Jackson. The Dacula, Ga., native lost a 7-5 decision to Lindsey Wilson’s fifth-ranked Brandon Reed in the third-place match.

Senior Evan Cole lost his first bout at 149, a 3-1 decision to Campbellsville’s 15th-ranked Michael Diemer, before coming back with a 5-2 decision over Brewton-Parker’s Dean Esquibel. He then dropped a 10-4 decision to Life’s Dimitri Alicea.

Junior Josh Parrett dropped both of his outings at 133, a 5-3 decision in Sudden Victory to Campbellsville’s Aaron Rugnao and a 4-1 decision to Brewton-Parker’s Immanuel Henderson.

Senior Austin Meyn, ranked 12th in the country at 141, was pinned by 16th-ranked Trent Leon from the Cumberlands at 3:28 in his first match and took a medical forfeit versus Lindsey Wilson’s Lucas McCain in the backdraw.

Redshirt freshman Tanner Tidswell also dropped his first two bouts for the Phoenix, at 149, losing by tech fall, 16-0, at 3:51 to second-ranked Tres Leon from the Cumberlands and by fall at 6:01 to Campbellsville’s David Sparks.

Freshman Matthew Sells lost by fall at 3:58 to Lindsey Wilson’s fifth-ranked Brett Bradford in his first match at 165 and then dropped a 6-1 decision to Southeastern’s 16th-ranked Matthew Cates.

Freshman Jacob Clark was pinned at 2:59 by 10th-ranked Hunter Bell from the University of the Cumberlands at 174 and lost by forfeit to Brewton-Parker’s 20th-ranked Brooks Climmons in the backdraw.