Final brackets released for NAIA Championships

Final brackets for the event were revealed on Thursday, with Weber set to take on Kansas Wesleyan’s 10th-ranked Taylor Moeder at 141. The winner of that match faces Reinhardt University’s 13th-ranked Kalvin Harris.

Sisco, ranked 19th at 157, received a bye into the second round and meets the winner of Midland University’s third-ranked Jahwon Akui and fourth-ranked Southern Oregon’s Hunter Hodges.

Olivieri, ranked 20th at 184, also got a bye into the second round and takes on the winner of Menlo College’s 17th-ranked Bruce Valdez and Williams Baptist’s third-ranked Joshua Chiles.

Jones, ranked ninth at 197, takes on the winner of Missouri Valley’s fifth-ranked Donavan Fouchey and Doane College’s 15th-ranked Chandler Knight in the second round at 197.