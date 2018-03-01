logo

Cumberland wrestling

Final brackets released for NAIA Championships

Staff Reports • Today at 4:04 PM

Cumberland wrestlers Brandon Weber, Shota Sisco, DeAndre Jones and John Olivieri begin action in the 61st Annual NAIA Wrestling Championships on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Jacobson Exhibition Center in Des Moines, Iowa.

Final brackets for the event were revealed on Thursday, with Weber set to take on Kansas Wesleyan’s 10th-ranked Taylor Moeder at 141. The winner of that match faces Reinhardt University’s 13th-ranked Kalvin Harris.

Sisco, ranked 19th at 157, received a bye into the second round and meets the winner of Midland University’s third-ranked Jahwon Akui and fourth-ranked Southern Oregon’s Hunter Hodges.

Olivieri, ranked 20th at 184, also got a bye into the second round and takes on the winner of Menlo College’s 17th-ranked Bruce Valdez and Williams Baptist’s third-ranked Joshua Chiles.

Jones, ranked ninth at 197, takes on the winner of Missouri Valley’s fifth-ranked Donavan Fouchey and Doane College’s 15th-ranked Chandler Knight in the second round at 197.

