Olivieri reaches quarterfinals; Sisco, Jones stay alive

Oliviera outlasted Menlo College’s 17th-ranked Bruce Valdez in his first bout at 184, a 3-2 Decision in a tiebreaker. The Murfreesboro native advances to take on Baker University’s fourth-ranked Jacob Smith in the quarterfinals on Friday night.

Sisco lost a 7-0 decision to Southern Oregon’s fourth-ranked Hunter Hodges in his first match at 157. The Pickerington, Ohio, native received a forfeit in the backdraw and will take on Graceland University’s Drew Sams on Friday evening.

Jones also dropped his first bout, a 6-0 decision to Missouri Valley’s fifth-ranked Donavan Fouchey at 197. The New Bern, N.C., native registered an 8-6 decision versus Wayland Baptist’s 16th-ranked Riley Williams in the wrestleback and will take on Menlo’s seventh-ranked Jovan Villalobos on Friday night.

Senior Brandon Weber dropped his first bout at 141, a 16-0 tech fall at 3:00, to Kansas Wesleyan’s 10th-ranked Taylor Moeder. The Lawrenceville, Ga., native then lost a 5-3 decision to Concordia [Neb.] University’s Chris Kimball in the backdraw.