Cumberland wrestling

Olivieri reaches quarterfinals; Sisco, Jones stay alive

Staff Reports • Mar 2, 2018 at 4:48 PM

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sophomore John Olivieri won his first bout in the main draw at 184 and freshman Shota Sisco and junior DeAndre Jones stayed alive with victories in the wrestleback for Cumberland wrestling during the first session Friday of the 61st Annual NAIA Championships.

Oliviera outlasted Menlo College’s 17th-ranked Bruce Valdez in his first bout at 184, a 3-2 Decision in a tiebreaker. The Murfreesboro native advances to take on Baker University’s fourth-ranked Jacob Smith in the quarterfinals on Friday night.

Sisco lost a 7-0 decision to Southern Oregon’s fourth-ranked Hunter Hodges in his first match at 157. The Pickerington, Ohio, native received a forfeit in the backdraw and will take on Graceland University’s Drew Sams on Friday evening.

Jones also dropped his first bout, a 6-0 decision to Missouri Valley’s fifth-ranked Donavan Fouchey at 197. The New Bern, N.C., native registered an 8-6 decision versus Wayland Baptist’s 16th-ranked Riley Williams in the wrestleback and will take on Menlo’s seventh-ranked Jovan Villalobos on Friday night.

Senior Brandon Weber dropped his first bout at 141, a 16-0 tech fall at 3:00, to Kansas Wesleyan’s 10th-ranked Taylor Moeder. The Lawrenceville, Ga., native then lost a 5-3 decision to Concordia [Neb.] University’s Chris Kimball in the backdraw.

