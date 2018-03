Olivieri dropped a 3-2 Decision to Baker University’s fourth-ranked Jacob Smith in the quarterfinals on Friday night. The Murfreesboro native then lost by the same score to Missouri Baptist’s 16th-ranked Dylan Bollinger in the wrestleback.

Sisco lost an 8-6 decision to Graceland University’s Drew Sams at 157. Jones won his first bout at 197, a 7-3 decision versus Menlo College’s seventh-ranked Jovan Villalobos but then dropped an 8-2 decision to Eastern Oregon’s 12th-ranked Eric Fan.