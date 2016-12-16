Outdoors notebook

Three hunters have died this season in tree-stand accidents, and 72 have been injured in falls over the past six years. Falls from tree stands has become the No. 1 cause of hunting injuries.

The TWRA says that wearing a fall-restraint device reduces the chance of injury by 95%.

Climbing ladder stands is more risky in cold weather due to wet or icy rungs, and hunters are generally bundled in cumbersome bulky clothing, boots and gloves.

Information and advice about tree-stand safety is posted on tnwildlife.org.

Tackle & gear meet: The third annual tackle and gear swap & sell meet will be held Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Charlie Daniels Park in Mt. Juliet.

Great deals can be had on all sorts of new and used hunting, fishing and boating items.

The meet is sponsored by the Percy Priest Hybrid & Striper Club and Central Tennessee Kayak Anglers.

A $5 donation is requested, with kids under 14 admitted free.

Proceeds go to support the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency's fish hatchery program.

To reserve a booth call 615-449-5431.

Straights shooters: Parents or youngsters interested in membership in Wilson County's Cedar City Straights interscholastic trap-shooting team can contact coach Kerry Hale (615-519-2934) for information.

...

Jacket reminder: Cooling weather means more fishermen will be taking to the water, with some of the best fishing in tailwaters below dams. The TWRA reminds boaters that wearing a life jacket is mandatory in those areas.

Waterfowl hunters are likewise advised to wear a life jacket when motoring to and from blinds.

OUTDOORS CALENDAR:

Dec: TWRA trout stocking begins

Feb. 28: squirrel season ends

Nov. 19-Jan. 13: deer gun season

Feb. 28: rabbit, quail season ends

