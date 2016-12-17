Thursday Lebanon city league results

11 BOYS

Black 18, Blue 13

Emilio Jimenez led eight Black with eight points while Nicolas Cason, Nick Moulton, Tyler Quail, Tyler Eilering and Riley Patrick each put in two.

Justin Rogers fired in five points for the Blue while Jordan Jackson threw in three, Zachary Allen and Andrew Brady two each and Brody Hall a free throw.

8-9 COED

Orange 18, Black 6

Evyn Underwood scored six points for the Orange while Taylor Finley, Neyland Head and Emmy Lindsey each finished with four.

James Waters fired in four points for the Black while Garrett Seaborn scored two.

Blue 16, Green 14

Andrew Bowers and Trey Black each finished with four points for the Blue while Abby Marshall, Brady Polster, Ayden Dickens and Erny Black each put in two.

Terrell Searcy scored six for the Green while Lydia Deffendall and Morgan Morris each threw in three and Habil Young two.