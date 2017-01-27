Women ranked 17th in preseason coaches' poll

The Phoenix and first-year head coach Norman Kalkhoff return four letterwinners from last season’s club that finished 12-9 overall and reached the NAIA Championships for the fourth time in program history and the first since 2013.

Seniors Franki Jecker and Sarah Edwards along with juniors Jasmine Shankar and Trinidad Aguirre will anchor the club. Newcomers Ainhoa Garjio Garrido, Marta Ferrando Pea and Beleń Salazar Yańez will also play major roles for the squad, with Garjio Garrido and Ferrando Pea earning preseason rankings from the ITA for the performances at the regional championships in September.

Cumberland will open the season Feb. 17-19 at the Green and Gold Classic in Lawrenceville, Ga., and play its first home match March 8 versus Brescia.

Phoenix men ranked 25th in preseason poll

Cumberland is ranked 25th in the NAIA men’s tennis preseason coaches’ top 25 poll released this week by the national office.

First-year head coach Norman Kalkhoff returns four letterwinners in 2017 – senior Jose Ortega Vela and sophomores Thiago Lopes, Alejandro Rosas Garcia and Axel Lucich – from last season’s squad that finished 8-9 overall. Lopes, Rosas Garcia and Lucich combined for 38 singles and 39 doubles victories, while Ortega Vela was slowed by a broken ankle suffered last fall.

The Phoenix have added a pair of newcomers for the coming season – sophomore Ramon Puertolas and freshman Riccardo Ferraris.

