Wildcats finish in top eight in state

The Wildcats lost to Knoxville Halls 36-33 in the consolation round to finish a 39-10 season. They earlier beat Blackman 42-27 after the Blaze knocked Mt. Juliet out of the field 42-36.

Central opened the event Friday with a 39-35 win over Tullahoma before getting knocked into the consolations by eventual third-place finisher Science Hill 32-31. Mt. Juliet went 0-2 for the weekend, dropping its opener Friday to Tennessee 38-35, as the Golden Bears went 29-7 for the season.

“With the season injuries to two of our top wrestlers (then-top-ranked Sinjin Noga and No. 5 Kolin Miller), I was very proud of how our team did during the season,” said Central coach John Kramer, whose Wildcats captured the District 13-AAA and Region 7-AAA championships.

Next up for the Wildcats, Bears and Lebanon will be the Region 7-AAA individual tournament this weekend at Mt. Juliet.