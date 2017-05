Mt. Juliet’s Level One small youth team, Poison Ivy, is coached by William Carver and Jenna Rollins. It received its bid by scoring the highest in its division, and all Level One teams, in Destin, Fla.

“I’m so incredibly proud of this group of new athletes,” Carver said. “This is their first year as a team, and they set their sights high. It wasn’t without hard work and a lot of tough love that these young ones reached their goal.”