logo

Cumberland golf

Tee times set for NAIA Championships

Staff Reports • May 8, 2017 at 4:08 PM

SILVIS, Ill. — Cumberland University men’s golf will begin play in the 66th Annual NAIA Championships at 12:30 p.m. on hole No. 10 next Tuesday, May 16, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Ill., as announced Friday night by the national office.

The Phoenix and Point Park University are paired for the first two rounds of the 72-hole tournament that includes a cut after 54 holes. Cumberland and Point Park will tee off at 7:50 a.m. on hole No. 1 in the second round.

The 156-player field consists of 21 automatic qualifying teams, which won or finished runner-up in their respective conference, independent or unaffiliated group tournament, eight at-large berths and 11 individual qualifiers. The tournament field is cut after 54 holes and reduced to the top 17 teams and 40 individuals (including ties).

Recommended for You