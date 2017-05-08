Tee times set for NAIA Championships

The Phoenix and Point Park University are paired for the first two rounds of the 72-hole tournament that includes a cut after 54 holes. Cumberland and Point Park will tee off at 7:50 a.m. on hole No. 1 in the second round.

The 156-player field consists of 21 automatic qualifying teams, which won or finished runner-up in their respective conference, independent or unaffiliated group tournament, eight at-large berths and 11 individual qualifiers. The tournament field is cut after 54 holes and reduced to the top 17 teams and 40 individuals (including ties).