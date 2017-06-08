logo

Cumberland athletic training

Pavan, athletic training staff honored by Mid-South Conference

Staff Reports • Today at 3:59 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Cumberland athletic director Ron Pavan and the CU athletic training staff were honored during the annual Mid-South Conference Awards Banquet Wednesday night at the National Corvette Museum.

CU earned the Athletic Training Staff of the Year award as voted on by the Medical Aspects Committee, made up of the head athletic trainers from each full-member institution.

”Every coach and student-athlete within the Mid-South Conference relies on the dedication and professionalism of our athletic trainers,” said Eric Ward, Mid-South Conference commissioner. “Congratulations to Katie Arnold and the entire Cumberland athletic training staff for their dedication to their University and aiding in and serving the athletic training needs of the Mid-South Conference.”

Pavan received a Service Award for chairing the league’s athletic directors committee for the 2016-17 academic year.

