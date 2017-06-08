Pavan, athletic training staff honored by Mid-South Conference

CU earned the Athletic Training Staff of the Year award as voted on by the Medical Aspects Committee, made up of the head athletic trainers from each full-member institution.

”Every coach and student-athlete within the Mid-South Conference relies on the dedication and professionalism of our athletic trainers,” said Eric Ward, Mid-South Conference commissioner. “Congratulations to Katie Arnold and the entire Cumberland athletic training staff for their dedication to their University and aiding in and serving the athletic training needs of the Mid-South Conference.”

Pavan received a Service Award for chairing the league’s athletic directors committee for the 2016-17 academic year.