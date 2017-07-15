Vols picked third, Vanderbilt sixth behind Georgia in SEC East

Georgia edged Florida as favorite to win the East Division in balloting released Friday. All credentialed media were invited to vote. The Bulldogs received 138 first-place votes to 96 for Florida and 1,572 total points to 1,526 for the two-time defending champion Gators.

Tennessee was picked to finish third in the East and Vanderbilt sixth.

The Vols received three first-place votes and 998 overall. Vandy's 554 trailed fifth-place Kentucky's 869 but easily edged last-place Missouri's 388.

Alabama was a run-away in the West with 225 first-place votes to 13 for Auburn.

The Crimson Tide received 217 votes to win the overall championship. Auburn was second with 11, Georgia third with six.

Tennessee goes without a first-place All-SEC pick. Offensive lineman Jashon Robertson and return specialist Evan Berry were the highest-regarded Vols, named to the second-team All-SEC.

Punter Trevor Daniel and receiver Jauan Jennings were named third-team All-SEC.

Running back Ralph Webb and linebacker Oren Burks represented Vanderbilt on the third-team All-SEC.

Alabama had 10 first-team All-SEC selections. No other team had more than four.

Eastern Division

Georgia (138) 1,572

Florida (96) 1,526

Tennessee (3) 998

South Carolina (5) 897

Kentucky 869

Vanderbilt 554

Missouri 388

Western Division

Alabama (225) 1,683

Auburn (13) 1,329

LSU (4) 1,262

Arkansas (1) 796

Texas A&M 722

Mississippi State 633

Ole Miss 379

(First place votes)

Overall Champion

Alabama 217

Auburn 11

Georgia 6

LSU 3

Florida 3

South Carolina 1

Vanderbilt 1

Arkansas 1

—Mike Strange

The Knoxville News-Sentinel—