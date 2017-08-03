Local country music singer uses scenes from Wilson County in new music video

Wilson County residents will easily recognize shots from Uncle Pete’s Truck Stop on Sparta Pike between Lebanon and Watertown, along with scenes from a Lebanon motel, in the video. McBryde currently lives in Watertown, which is a big reason why she decided to film her video near there.

“I am really excited and proud that we were able to film it in the Watertown-Lebanon area with real people having a real good time,” McBryde said in a release. “Reid was really able to capture the energy surrounding this song, because you can’t fake something like that.”

The song and video tell the story of a man who meets a woman when his car breaks down on the interstate and strands him in a small town. McBryde said the story is inspired by the true story of how the song’s co-writer Jesse Rice met his future wife.

“We had all had a really bad day. Not one of the worst days of my life, but I had one of those days where nothing was going right,” McBryde said. “I got a crack in my windshield on my way to work, I got sick, and had broken a guitar string all within an hour and a half. On top of that, my co-writer, Jesse, was late, but bless his heart, when he walked in, we could tell he had had a night and a morning that was just as rough as ours. That’s how we got on the subject of having the worst day ever, and that’s when Jesse started talking about his car breaking down in Dahlonega, Ga.”

The song recently reached No. 1 on SiriusXM’s the Highway Hot 30 Countdown. It is a single off her upcoming debut album, which will be produced by Jay Joyce, who has produced albums for artists such as Eric Church and the Brothers Osborne.

McBryde will tour with Church and the Brothers Osborne in September, and fans of the song can catch her Sept. 9 at the Dyer County Fair in Dyersburg.

For more information on McBryde and “A Little Dive Bar in Dahlonega,” visit ashleymcbryde.com.