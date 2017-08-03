logo

Winfree Bryant wins opener

Staff Reports • Today at 9:19 PM

Winfree Bryant opened its season Thursday with a 25-21, 25-23 home win over Tuckers Crossroads.

Maya Gipson finished with 14 assists, four kills, four aces and two digs for the Lady Aviators while Natalie Danko supplied six kills, four aces, two digs and an assist; Haley Mitchell six aces, three digs, two kills and an assist; Nylyia Rankins five digs, three kills, two aces and an assist; Megan Burrows four aces and a dig and Kerrigan Beale three kills and an assist.

Winfree Bryant also won the junior-varsity match 25-17, 25-21.

Summer Sesnan finished with five aces, an assist and a dig for the Lady Aviators while Yasmin Corralejo collected four kills, two aces and two digs; Caroline Willis three assists, two aces and a kill; Jaden Harris six aces and three kills, Edie LaBoube five aces and Zeanna Alexis a kill.

Winfree Bryant will travel to Tommy Martin Gym to take on Mt. Juliet on Monday. The JV will serve off at 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity at 5:30.

