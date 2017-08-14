Friendship opener moved up to Thursday

A lack of officials has become an issue in recent years, leading the associations which assign referees to games to ask schools to reschedule games from Friday to either Thursday or Saturday.

“The officials asked us,” Commander coach John McNeal said. “(Assistant) Coach (Regan) Ingram’s dad is an official. He said the officials were struggling to fill all the games. They were trying to see if anybody would move to Thursday.”

McNeal said his school and Lancaster agreed to move up their game. He said he hopes not to have to move up any more, though remaining on Friday runs the risk of having less than a full seven-man crew, which includes the on-field clock operator.

“I hope we did our duty,” McNeal said. “We want a full crew.”

The Commanders wrapped up their preseason last Saturday with a 6-0 jamboree win over visiting Franklin Road Academy.

Running back Ernie Gallatin scored on a 2-yard run with 5:34 left in the 30-minute dress rehearsal.

“We did very well defensively,” McNeal said. “We didn’t give up a lot and scored once. I was pleased.”

Friendship also had no new injuries in the game. Senior back Jajuan (Speedy) Foutch, who missed almost all of last season with an injury, completed a healthy presesason.

“Speedy had a nice night,” McNeal said. “He had a couple of long runs and a pick.”

Bucs edge Bears in final seconds

MT. JULIET — Beech scored a touchdown and two-point conversion with 33 seconds to play to leapfrog past Mt. Juliet 15-14 in the third-annual Bears-vs.-Bucs Jamboree.

Lawson Rich’s 34-yard touchdown broke a 7-7 tie for the Golden Bears.

Quarterback Cody Glass scored on a keeper to give Mt. Juliet a 7-0 lead.

“We were very fortunate to get into so many situations with our JV two quarters and our varsity two quarters,” Mt. Juliet coach Trey Perry said. “I was really pleased with the way our work went with a good football team in Beech.”

The Bears will open their regular season at 7 p.m. Friday at home against Glencliff.