Lebanon Monument finished second in the LGSA’s 10U Abbott Division regular-season race. Players are Madison Cash, Alma Garcia, Rylee Hale, Tramaria Nunley, Olivia Mae See, Ainsley Wooldridge, Chloe Harris, Emma Hausler, Aundrea Huddleston, McKenzie Jordan, Annalise Meckenburg and Kylee Stafford. Coaches are Johnny Gonzales, Kendra Jordan and Bobby Jordan.